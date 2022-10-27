IAFA opens art exhibition

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

Making art pocket-friendly for citizens, the IAFA had opened its affordable art exhibition at the Art Gallery on Diwali. The idea behind the week-long edition of the exhibition is to increase the sale of art works and make them popular among the people here, thereby offering the local artist an opportunity for increasing saleability of their work.

“People often hesitate to buy original paintings by senior and established artists because of price tags, we bring them art work that is easy on pocket and also makes a connection with buyers in order to bring them closer to art and create an opportunity for art appreciation. The exhibition’s previous edition was quite successful and we managed to sell two-thirds of the art work displayed,” said Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA. This particular exhibition has over 80 works by senior artists from city including Kulwant Singh Gill, Narinder Singh, Dharmendra Sharma. The paintings and other art works including sculptures and digital prints have been put up at prices ranging from three figures to five figures.

Indian Academy Of Fine Arts president Shivdev Singh said we need to understand that paintings not only decorate the walls; they set the mood of viewers. “Art fixed on a wall or on bedside or tableside, brings in an element of aesthetic value and add creative space to an otherwise mundane home or office. Art, today, has become an important aspect of architecture as well and interior space, blending aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities. Even artists have understood this and therefore, art that is affordable to all is being offered without compromising on creativity,” said Shivdev Singh while appreciating the w orks on display.

The exhibition has variety of handmade paintings, such as coffee paintings, sketch paintings, abstract art, tribe art and landscape. The exhibition is on till October 31.