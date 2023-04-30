IAFA opens exhibition on Int’l Sculpture Day

Amritsar, April 29
The Indian Academy of Fine Arts is celebrating its centenary this year. In a series of programme to mark the occasion and to observe International Sculpture Day, the IAFA on Saturday inaugurated a sculpture exhibition. Featuring artists from the region, the group show had 18 sculptures displayed, based on varied themes.
Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA, while briefing about the exhibition, said, “The exhibition focuses on promoting sculptures as a genre of art and putting talent from Punjab under spotlight. The medium used for sculptures include wood, metal and we even have art works that promote the message of sustainability.” he shared. He invited the city art lovers and patrons to come and enjoy the art works.
This exhibition was inaugurated by the chairman of the art gallery, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, along with eminent artist Shivdev Singh, Sculptor Narinder Singh, Kulwant Singh Gill and others. The exhibition will run from April 29 to May 1, 2023.
