ICCC project: 890 CCTVs to keep eye on Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has installed 890 cameras under the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) project of the Smart City so far. Under the project, 1,115 CCTV cameras are to be installed at 409 places in the city. Around 117 cameras have been linked with the control centre till date.

With the installation of these cameras, the authorities would be able to keep a vigil on the entire city. The project was started last year by Amritsar Smart City Limited. The centre has been set up at the head office of the MC at Ranjit Avenue. The Smart City authorities will spend Rs 91 crore on this project. The company working on this project claims that the project will be completed by June end.

Once completed, the traffic police would be able to issue e-challans to traffic violators. The challans will be sent on the mobile number of the violators through the Command Control Centre. Under the ICCC project of Smart City, traffic systems will be automatically controlled by CCTV cameras in the city. Similarly, any kind of the crime in the city will be captured on CCTVs.

It will be much easier for the police to nab offenders, claimed police officials. The Municipal Corporation staff claimed that illegal buildings constructed in any part of the city will be traced by the Integrated Command Control Centre.