ICE drug seizure case: Two more held with pistols, heroin & drone

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested two more accused in a high-profile ICE drug (methamphetamine) case, recovering a large quantity of drugs, weapons and a drone suspected to be used for smuggling activities.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, son of Laabh Singh, a resident of village Bhagu Purab, and Amandeep Singh, son of Harjinder Singh, a resident of Lodhi Gujjar village. Both were arrested from Jagdev Khurd village during a special operation carried out under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh and DSP Gurvinder Singh.

According to police officials, the latest recovery includes two Glock pistols, one drone and a Hyundai i20 car. The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation that began on July 5 when the Special Cell arrested Ravinder Singh, alias Vicky, from Kakkar village with 1.227 kg of ICE drug and a Glock pistol. During interrogation, Vicky disclosed information about his associates, leading to the arrest of Akashdeep Singh and Amandeep Singh.

Police officials suspect the recovered drone was being used for cross-border drug smuggling operations. The forward and backward links of the accused are being thoroughly investigated and any other individuals found involved will also face strict legal action.

Besides, the police are verifying the properties and assets of the arrested individuals. Any property found to have been purchased through drug money will immediately be frozen.

Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said this success marks another significant achievement in the ongoing fight against drugs in Punjab and assured that operations against drug networks will continue.