 Iconic artworks unveiled at Partition Museum : The Tribune India

Iconic artworks unveiled at Partition Museum

Iconic artworks unveiled at Partition Museum

The two of Amar Nath Sehgal's most acclaimed artworks at the Partition Museum in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, November 2

In 1961, when the Pakistan cricket team led by their captain Fazal Mahmood toured India, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru gifted the team a bronze sculpture titled ‘The Cricketer’ as a goodwill gesture.

This sculpture later become an iconic symbol of goodwill gesture between the two nations. The creator of the sculpture, artist Amar Nath Sehgal, attained the status of being one of most celebrated South Asian artists of his time. Mandira Row, resident curator, Amar Nath Sehgal Private Collection, has also documented the historic moment in her book, 100 Years of Sehgal. “Critics have also called him a ‘Messenger of Peace’. The Cricketer, a sculpture made in bronze and weighed at 32.66 kilograms, was presented by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to the Pakistan cricket team during their first tour in India, led by Captain Fazal Mahmood and manager Dr Jehangir Khan in 1961,” she writes.

The two of Amar Nath Sehgal’s most acclaimed artworks at the Partition Museum in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

“This gift was viewed as an iconic milestone for peace considering the turbulent relationship both countries share. The Pakistan cricket team played against local teams as well as the Indian national team,” shared Mandira, who was in Amritsar at the unveiling of two of Sehgal’s most acclaimed artworks at the Partition Museum. Celebrating the centenary of Amar Nath Sehgal and commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence and Partition, these works will be displayed at the Partition Museum. ‘The Cricketer’ is currently displayed at the second Partition Museum being set up in Delhi.

“This is an important milestone for The Arts And Cultural Heritage Trust, which is building up a collection of artworks from senior artists of the period and the display at the museum includes artworks by Satish Gujral, Krishan Khanna and SL Parasher, as also later artists like Arpana Caur,” said Bindu Manchanda, founding trustee of Partition Museum, who was also present at the unveiling.

The Cricketer, a sculpture made in bronze and weighing 32.66 kg, was presented by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to the Pakistan cricket team during their first tour in India, led by Captain Fazal Mahmood and manager Dr Jehangir Khan in 1961.

Relatively lesser known in this side of Punjab, Amar Nath Sehgal, was a physicist by education, He was born in pre-Partition India, formerly Campbellpur, Attock district, north of present-day Punjab province in Pakistan in 1922. He completed his education at Government College, Lahore after which he enrolled in evening classes at the Mayo School of Arts, also in Lahore. He passed away in 2007 and was awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously in 2008.

“He had witnessed the pain and tragedy of Partition very closely during the time and these works are a remembrance of the events. The sculpture in bronze titled ‘Anguished Cries’, is considered his most iconic works and the first one, the original, was unveiled at the Berlin Wall in 1971 and another one in Vienna. It depicts the pain of victims of violence in the aftermath of Partition, with the screaming faces personifying the sufferings of people, who got displaced and lost their loved ones. Similarly, the painting ‘Untitled’ expresses the echo of screams and cries of help, with the faces symbolising the women and children, who were massacred,” said Mandira.

Mandira has been managing and archiving works by Amar Nath Sehgal at the museum created at Sehgal’s home studio in Jangpura, Delhi. She shared that his body of work is vast and acclaimed, his style being unique and centred around Partition. His works are displayed in public and private collections all over the world like the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Paris, the 20th Century Museum of Vienna and Berlin, the Israel Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art and the White House, about which Mandira shared an anecdote. “Amar Nath Sehgal went to present his sculpture titled ‘Conquest of the moon’, to President Nixon, to celebrate the first landing on the moon. It is still displayed at the White House,” said Mandira.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Haryana

MBBS counselling stalled at Rohtak PGI as students protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

3
Nation

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

4
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match

5
Punjab

Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

7
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

8
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

9
Trending

Woman suffers 'beauty parlour stroke' during head bath before taking haircut in Hyderabad salon

10
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court
Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out
Trending

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out

Top News

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Assembly bypolls: Voting begins in 7 seats in 6 states

Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way

A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm

Centre targeting Punjab farmers, claims Mann

Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann

'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: District judge

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Delimitation survey will be completed within week: Amritsar MC

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

CTU plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with police in Noida

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi varsity hopes for windfall

PPS Nabha shine in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners