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Home / Amritsar / Iconic Nehru shopping complex on verge of collapse

Iconic Nehru shopping complex on verge of collapse

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:34 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Traders fear that if timely repairs are not undertaken, the damage can pose a threat to the safety of shopkeepers and visitors. The complex has been battling neglect for years, they say. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Once featured as the city’s premier commercial destinations, the Nehru shopping complex on the Lawrence road now presents a picture of neglect.

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Elevators in the complex have been lying defunct for years. Peeling wall paint and signs of structural damage point towards the apathy of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT).

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Even worse: a peepal tree is leaning into the property.

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Airing their woes, shopkeepers said the walls had started giving way, adding that the authorities concerned had failed to check the wild growth.

Traders fear that if timely repairs are not undertaken, the damage could pose a threat to the safety of shopkeepers and visitors.

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They stated that the complex had been battling neglect for years, adding that the dysfunctional elevators had severely affected business, especially on the upper floors, as the elderly and visitors avoided taking the stairs.

Most shops on the second and third floors remain closed due to low footfall and inaccessibility. The shopkeepers said concerns over the non-functional lifts, deteriorating infrastructure and poor maintenance were aired before too.

“Seepage and overflowing rooftop water tanks are further adding to the deterioration of the structure, allowing the spread of wild growth,” they said. The shopkeepers said repairs were not being carried out. They urged the authorities to remove the wild growth, restore the damaged portions of the building and make the lifts operational.

The Nehru Shopping Complex, developed by the AIT in the late 1990s at the prominent Lawrence Road-Mall Road junction, was once considered as a popular shopping hub.

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