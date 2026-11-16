Iconic sword monument glows teal for cervical cancer awareness

In a powerful gesture of solidarity, the iconic 45-metre-high sword monument at the Punjab State War Heroes’ Memorial and Museum in Amritsar has been illuminated in teal to mark World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, observed on November 17.

The striking illumination of the monumental stainless-steel sword is more than an awareness initiative. It serves as a symbolic tribute to the spirit of protection and sacrifice represented by the memorial, while drawing attention to a battle that affects thousands of women across India every year — the fight against cervical cancer.

Located on the historic Amritsar-Attari Road, the Punjab State War Heroes’ Memorial and Museum stands as a proud reminder of Punjab’s distinguished military heritage. Its most prominent landmark, a 45-metre (148-foot), 54-tonne stainless-steel sword, was recognised by the International Book of Records in March 2024 as the world’s largest stainless-steel sword. The names of thousands of fallen soldiers inscribed within the memorial make it a lasting tribute to Punjab’s indomitable spirit.

In a collaborative initiative, OTT Foundation, Beat Cervical Cancer and the Cancer Foundation of India, together with the authorities of the Punjab State War Heroes’ Memorial and Museum, have brought the monument into the global spotlight for cervical cancer awareness. The memorial will remain illuminated until November 17.

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“Teal, the internationally recognised colour of cervical cancer awareness, represents hope, prevention and solidarity. As the monument glows against the Amritsar skyline, it carries a message that transcends boundaries. Cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India. According to GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates, the country records approximately 1.27 lakh new cases and nearly 80,000 deaths annually. Yet, cervical cancer is among the few cancers that can potentially be eliminated as a public health problem through effective HPV vaccination, regular screening and timely treatment,” said Dr Simardeep Sandhu, co-founder of OTT Foundation and a noted doctor from Amritsar.

However, Punjab continues to face significant challenges. As reported in October 2026, HPV vaccination coverage in the state stood at approximately 21 per cent of its target of 3.11 lakh girls, compared with over 90 per cent in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. Misinformation, parental hesitancy and inadequate awareness remain major barriers despite the availability of free vaccination at designated government healthcare facilities.

For four evenings, Amritsar’s iconic sword monument will remain illuminated in teal, linking the legacy of Punjab’s brave soldiers with a new mission to safeguard the lives of women and girls.