ICSE Class X students celebrate their hard work and success in Amritsar

Girls continued to excel in the ICSE (Class X) examinations for March 2026, with celebrations erupting across schools following the declaration of results by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. Stories of hard work, passion and purpose emerged as meritorious students shared their success.

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Heeral Sharma, a Class X student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Amritsar, secured the top position in the city with 99 per cent. She was closely followed by Agamjot Kaur Sandhu, who scored 98.6 per cent from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue.

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Arpandeep Kaur and Ekamjot Kaur jointly secured the third position with 98.4 per cent each, while Sartaj Singh scored 98.2 per cent from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Bhagtanwala. Bhawandeep Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent scored 98 per cent.

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At Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, Rajdeep Singh scored 97.4 per cent, Danish scored 97.2 per cent and Abir Singh scored 97 per cent. Congratulating the students, school principal Nirmal Kaur said they had lived up to the institution’s motto: “The will to win, the desire to succeed and the urge to reach one’s full potential.”

At Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Bhagtanwala, Sartaj Singh topped the school with 98.2 per cent, followed by Gurkirat Singh with 95.6 per cent and Karanbir Singh with 94.2 per cent. At Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Golden Avenue, Jasum Khurana secured first place with 97.2 per cent, followed by Navleen Kaur with 96.4 per cent and Dilpreet Kaur with 96.2 per cent.

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The results of Holy Heart Presidency School also featured several meritorious students. In the Class XII results, Diya Bhatia topped with 97.5 per cent, followed by Sana Arora with 97.25 per cent and Deepali with 95.5 per cent, all from the non-medical stream.

In the medical stream, Palakdeep Kaur topped with 96.5 per cent, while in commerce, Deepti secured first position with 96 per cent. Simranpreet Singh secured second position with 95.75 per cent, while Sargunpreet Kaur and Shubreet Kaur jointly stood third with 94.75 per cent each.

In Class X, Digvijay Singh and Deepanshu Raj scored 97.6 per cent and 97.4 per cent, respectively.

Heeral eyes career in AI

Heeral Sharma is celebrating her academic achievement after scoring 99 per cent in the ICSE Class X exams without any external coaching. Her success was driven by disciplined self-study and simple practices like taking long walks to manage stress.

“I believe in self-confidence, but there were days when studying felt overwhelming. I would take breaks, go for walks and talk to my parents to clear my mind before exams,” she said.

Her mother, Khushboo Sharma, and father, Sachin Sharma, a bank manager, supported her throughout. “We always told her not to stress over marks. Numbers do not define her worth,” said her mother.

Heeral also followed a small pre-exam ritual. “I used to take deep breaths to stay calm. No rush,” she said.

She now plans to pursue the non-medical stream and build a career in Artificial Intelligence. “I am fascinated by AI and want to work in AI data science,” she added.