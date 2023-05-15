ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 14

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X results were announced today.

Gunsirat Kaur of Sacred Heart School scored 99 per cent marks. Talking to the Amritsar Tribune, Gunsirat said she wants to become a doctor. So, she would opt for medical stream.

A total of 300 students from Holy Heart Presidency School appeared for the ICSE exam. The school recorded 100 per cent pass percentage with 13 students scoring above 95 per cent marks, 71 scoring above 90 per cent marks and 131 above 85 per cent marks.

Daljit Kaur bagged first position in the school with 96.2 per cent marks, while Manbir Kaur and Sanmit Singh bagged second and third positions with 96 per cent and 95.8 per cent marks, respectively.

School chairman Vijay Seth and director Anjna Vijay Seth, principal Vikram Seth and principal Shilpa Vikram Seth felicitated the students on their stupendous success.

St Francis Convent School, Jandiala Guru, claimed that it recorded 100 per cent pass percentage. As many as 132 students from the school appeared for the exam. Out of them, 17 students bagged above 90 per cent marks. Arpan Kaur scored 99.2 per cent marks, followed by Khushdeep Kaur Bal 98.4 per cent and Sehajpreet Kaur 97.8 per cent marks.

Other school students who scored above 90 per cent marks are Naureen Kaur 95.6%, Isha Sharma 95.2%, Nimratpreet Kaur 95.2%, Khushnoor Kaur Randhawa 95%, Nirbay Jain 95%, Harsimrat Kaur 94.2%, Gurshaan Singh 94%, Chakshika Chawla 93.4%, Samridhi Seth 93.4%, Mankirat Singh 93.2%, Harnait Kaur Aulakh 93%, Simarpreet Kaur 91.6%, Navtej Singh 91.6% and Kiranbeer Kaur 91.4%.