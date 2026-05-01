ICSE & ISC board results 2025-26: Amritsar school records perfect pass percentage

Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar, has achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the ICSE and ISC examinations for the 2025-26 academic session, the results of which were declared recently. A total of 165 students of the school appeared for the ISC examinations this year. In the non-medical stream, Diya Bhatia bagged the first position in the school with 97.5 per cent marks, followed closely by Sana Arora (97.25 per cent) and Deepali (95.5 per cent) in the second and third positions, respectively. The stream recorded three students scoring over 95 per cent marks, four over 90 per cent, and 15 over 85 per cent.

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In the medical stream, Palakdeep Kaur emerged the topper with 96.5 per cent marks, while Hargunpreet Kaur secured the second position with 96.25 per cent marks, and Chanpreet Kaur, Amritpal Kaur, and Sukhmani Virk shared the third spot with 96 per cent marks each.

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The stream witnessed six students scoring above 95 per cent marks, 16 above 90 per cent, and 20 above 85 per cent.

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In the commerce stream, Deepti secured the first position with 96 per cent marks, followed by Simranpreet Singh (95.75 per cent) in the second position, and Sargunpreet Kaur and Shubreet Kaur (94.75 per cent each) in the third.

The stream witnessed two students scoring over 95 per cent marks, and 12 above 90 per cent. As many as 300 students of the school appeared for the ICSE examinations, with the school recording a perfect pass percentage. Arpandeep Kaur and Ekamjot Kaur jointly secured the first position with 98.4 per cent marks each, while Digvijay Singh and Deepanshu Raj followed with 97.6 per cent and 97.4 per cent, securing the second and third positions, respectively.

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Fourteen students scored above 95 per cent marks, 42 above 90 per cent, and 55 above 85 per cent. The school management, including chairman Vijay Seth, director Anjna Vijay Seth, director Vikram Seth, and principal Shilpa Vikram Seth, expressed pride in the students’ achievements, and lauded the efforts of the faculty.

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School recently celebrated its class X and XII (ICSE and ISC) results for the 2025-26 academic session. The entire batch — 47 students — cleared the examinations with first division. Shreya Dixit bagged the top spot with 95 per cent marks, while Abhay Pratap Singh stood second with 93 per cent, and Disha Khemka third with 91 per cent marks. In the Class XII results, Rishita from the science stream stood first with 90 per cent marks, while Pooja (commerce stream) stood second with 89 per cent marks, and Sagar Sharma (science stream) third with 87 per cent. Principal Neetu Sharma congratulated the students.

Sri Guru Harkrishan CKD School of Excellence

In the Class X results recently declared by the ICSE, Sri Guru Harkrishan CKD School of Excellence, Shubham Enclave, student Amulik Singh Kalra stood first in the school with 96.2 per cent marks. Sanobar Batra secured the second position with 91.2 per cent marks, and Jasleen Hundal the third with 90.8 per cent marks. The school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.