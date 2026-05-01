ICSE & ISC board results 2025-26: Students rejoice across Tarn Taran

Schools and students across Tarn Taran district rejoiced after the ICSE and ISC board results were announced on Thursday. At Guru Gobind Singh Convent School in Sohawa, Manbeer Kaur secured the first position in the Class X exams, scoring 95.8 per cent. Snehpreet Kaur (91 per cent) stood second, and Ravneet Kaur (90.6 per cent) third. In the Class XII results, Mahekpreet Kaur emerged the commerce topper with 78.5 per cent marks, Tamanpreet Kaur the non-medical topper with 77 per cent marks, and Navdeep the medical topper with 74.5 per cent marks.

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Punjab Children Academy

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At Punjab Children Academy here, non-medical student Gurleen Kaur stood first in the ISC exams with 97.25 per cent marks, Tanishpreet Singh Malhi second with 96.5 per cent, and Gurnoor Kaur third with 95 per cent marks. Principal Sandhya Khanna said 34 students scored more than 80 per cent marks.