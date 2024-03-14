Identify areas with low voter turnout: DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

To increase the participation of voters in the upcoming General Elections, the district administration held a meeting here on Wednesday. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori asked the officials to identify areas with a low voter turnout during the previous elections so that special awareness campaigns can be organised there.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all voters must exercise their right to franchise as it is important for a healthy democracy. He added that voters need to know about the government that would be better able to serve their interests so that they can make their choice accordingly. He added that by not voting, the eligible voters are showing disinterest in the set-up which is against the interests of a growing nation.

