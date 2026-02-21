Terror bid foiled after IED recovered near Amritsar’s Rayya Police Post

A major terror incident was averted in the wee hours of Saturday after Punjab Police foiled a conspiracy to blow up the Rayya police post under the Beas police station limits here.

According to preliminary information, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from behind the police post. The device was safely defused by a bomb disposal squad, preventing what officials described as a potentially devastating attack.

SSP Amritsar Rural Sohail Qasim Mir said no terror outfit or gangster group had so far claimed responsibility for planting the IED.

At around 10 pm on Friday, police received information about a suspicious object outside the Rayya police post. Following the recovery, security agencies cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation.

The bomb disposal squad was pressed into service and confirmed that the object was an IED, which they later defused.

Further investigation was under way, the SSP added.