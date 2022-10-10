IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 9

The city police have brought Satnam Singh, alias Honey, on production warrant from the Amritsar Central Jail. He was arrested in connection with planting an IED under SI Dilbagh Singh’s vehicle.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa confirmed the development but denied divulging details. “We are working on certain leads following the forensic examination of his mobile phone. Honey was brought on two-day police custody for interrogation,” he said.

A senior police official privy to the investigations said during the probe, it was found that Honey was in contact with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for the past several years and he had received funds worth several lakhs on different dates from him.

In the recent past, Landa’s name along with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had cropped up in recent narco-terror modules busted by the Punjab Police. Besides planting IED under SI’s car, their names also figured in the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) blast at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarter at Mohali.

Following forensic examination of his mobile phone, it was revealed that he received around four lakh from Landa during the period of planting the IED under the SI’s car. The police were also looking into the credentials of one Gurvinder Singh, alias Garry, in the case. He had introduced Deepak of Patti, who was driving the bike, and Yuvraj Sabharwal, who had planted the IED, to Satnam Honey.

“The investigations, so far, found that Gurvinder did not have knowledge about their nefarious designs, though further investigations were under progress. He had turned into a government witness and recorded his statement before the court,” the sources said.