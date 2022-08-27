IED under SI's vehicle: Remand of Harpal Singh, Fatehdeep Singh extended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

The local court extended the police remand of Harpal Singh and his nephew Fatehdeep Singh by three days, while their third accomplice Rajinder Kumar alias Bau was sent to judicial custody.

They were produced in the local court after expiry of their police remand on Friday. They were arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with planting of IED under the vehicle of Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh.

A police official said Gurpreet Singh and Varinder Singh, both accomplices of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who were brought on production warrant from the Goindwal jail, have been sent back to judicial custody, following interrogation. He said the police recovered a mobile phone from Gopi’s possession.

Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had asked Varinder Singh to mediate between constable Harpal Singh and Landa. The police have confirmed that planting of IED under the SI’s car was planned by Rinda and Landa.

Harpal and Fatehdeep were the main handlers here, while raids were on to arrest those who had planted the IED. The duo had received Rs 12 lakh for planting the IED which was smuggled from Pakistan through drone.

“They have been identified and raids are on to nab them. As per initial probe, the duo belongs to Tarn Taran and are absconding since the incident,” said the police official privy with the investigations preferring anonymity.

