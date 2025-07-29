IFFCO holds workshop on use of nano liquid fertilisers

A comprehensive workshop on the usage and significance of nano liquid fertilisers was organised today by the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) at the District Agriculture Office in Amritsar. The event aimed to promote sustainable agricultural practices and raise awareness among farmers about the benefits of adopting new-generation fertilisers that reduce costs and safeguard the environment.

Presided over by Dr Baljinder Singh Bhullar, the Chief Agriculture Officer of the district, the workshop witnessed the participation of key experts and stakeholders from the agriculture sector. Harmel Singh Sidhu, IFFCO’s State Marketing Manager from Chandigarh, was the chief guest, while Shamsher Singh, IFFCO Field Officer for Amritsar, welcomed the attendees, including agriculture officers from various blocks, fertiliser retailers, progressive farmers and other guests.

Dr Rajan Bhatt, a scientist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nag Kalan, emphasised the importance of soil health and advocated reducing the overuse of traditional fertilisers. He highlighted the role of nano liquid fertilisers in addressing future agricultural challenges and improving productivity without compromising environmental sustainability.

Following this, Harmel Singh Sidhu elaborated on IFFCO’s mission, achievements and the urgent need to move towards balanced and efficient fertiliser use. He cautioned against the excessive use of conventional fertilisers and explained how new alternatives like Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP could help overcome the anticipated shortage of fertilisers in the near future. According to him, these nano products not only reduce input costs but also enhance crop yield while protecting natural resources and the environment. Dr Bhullar praised IFFCO’s efforts and the detailed information shared during the session. He emphasised the need for alternative fertilisers to complement traditional ones.

The workshop concluded with a collective agreement on the importance of spreading awareness about IFFCO’s nanotechnology to ensure a more sustainable and economically viable agri future.