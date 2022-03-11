IG turned politician aims to cleanse the system

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 10

Former Inspector General of Punjab-turned-politician Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has no regret jumping into the political fray as a debutant AAP candidate from Amritsar’s most keenly-watched North constituency.

Kunwar was the only candidate of AAP, who was predicted to be a ‘clear-cut’ winner, given the response he had received. He was pitted against strong contenders — former minister (then with BJP) and SAD candidate Anil Joshi and sitting Congress MLA Sunil Dutti. He won with a convincing margin of 28,318 votes. Kunwar polled 58,133 votes followed by Joshi (29,815) and Dutti (18,983).

To bring back the lost glory of Punjab, Kunwar intends on cleanse the existing ‘mafia’ and ‘gangster’ culture patronised by their political bosses and hijacking the democracy.

Kunwar, an IPS officer of the 1998 batch, was known as a formidable cop, who tightened the noose around gangsters during his service tenure. Nonetheless, he had started his career as an ASP from Amritsar in 1999, followed by SP (city), SSP and DIG, Border Range.

He said he left his job on the firm belief that ‘Ambarsarias’ will fight to get him through and equip him to revamp the system and eradicate the political-gangster-mafia culture.

“The police should be freed from political clutches and made accountable. I aim to make ‘Hasda Vasda Punjab’ once again, where people’s power will go back to them under a democratic set up,” he said. Kunwar, who had spearheaded the investigation of 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases following the sacrilege instances, believed that justice could not be delivered due to politicians’ dominance.

“AAP took it as a top priority to bring the real culprits of sacrilege to justice. As the saying goes, ‘justice delayed is justice denied’, I had urged the people of Punjab to respond through their ‘right to vote’, before it is too late,” he said.

On drug menace, he said before dealing with drug traffickers sternly, the actual remedy would be to provide ample opportunities to border residents, especially youth, so that they could have better avenues, rather than indulging in vices. Similarly, the treatment of drug addicts, too, would be a prime objective.

Interestingly, Lok Bhalai Party’s Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, too, supported him out of the way and urged people to at least vote for him as he had quit his flourishing career for the sake of honour of Guru Granth Sahib.