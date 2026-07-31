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Home / Amritsar / IIM-Amritsar celebrates 12th foundation day

IIM-Amritsar celebrates 12th foundation day

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:53 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar marked a significant milestone, celebrating its 12th foundation day with a vibrant evening of reflection, recognition and revelry. The event brought together faculty, staff and students to honour the journey and evolution of one of the country’s premier business schools.

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Prof Samir K Srivastava, Director, IIM-Amritsar, in his address talked about the expansion of its faculty, academic programmes and student community, which started from a batch of 120 students and now has over 700 students in various programs. “I urge students and faculty at the campus to embrace the future and know that learning does not happen only inside the campus but also outside,” said Srivastav.

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A special segment titled “11 Years of IIM Amritsar”, offering a retrospective on the institute’s growth and achievements documented the institution’s growth from its humble campus inside the regional polytechnicto now a fully functional state-of-the-art campus at Manawala.

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Dr Arun Kaushik, Dean (Administration), reaffirmed the institute’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation and nation-building.

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