IIM-Amritsar hosts annual HR conclave

IIM-Amritsar successfully hosted Yukti 2025, its 10th Annual HR Conclave, at Le Meridien, Amritsar, and live-streamed the event on IIM-Amritsar's YouTube channel for the non-attendees. The day-long event served as a platform for dynamic discussions on the future of work, purpose-driven leadership and HR’s expanding strategic role in modern organizations.

The conclave began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, led by Prof Samir Kumar Srivastava, the Director of IIM-Amritsar, along with other dignitaries. In his inaugural address, the Director emphasised the importance of aligning business outcomes with human-centric values, highlighting how Yukti continues to bridge the gap between academia and industry. He reiterated that while technology continues to transform the workplace, it is the human element that remains irreplaceable.

Following the address, students, Amay Agarwal and Sumeha Chakraborty, presented the theme for the conclave, “The Evolving Social Contract at Work.” Their presentation highlighted the rising importance of employee well-being as a core business priority. Emphasising people-centricity over rigid processes, they concluded that organisations rooted in courage, clarity and collaboration are best positioned to thrive in today’s evolving work environment.

The first panel discussion, moderated by Trisha Gulati, Global Head, People & Culture at Ajmal Perfumes, explored the changing nature of the social contract at work, focusing on trust, autonomy and psychological safety in a hybrid environment. Gulati highlighted the shift in employee expectations toward purpose, recognition and belonging, underscoring the role of human-centric values in building future-ready organisations.

Monalisha, Director, HR at Myntra, stressed the need for alignment between personal and professional values and the importance of preserving unwritten organisational insights. Sunil Naik, vice-president HR – India and South Asia at DHL Global Forwarding, called for personalised HR practices and acknowledged the value of legacy knowledge and experience-based learning. The panel concluded with an interactive Q&A with the attendees.

Later, the second panel opened with a fresh welcome and transitioned into the theme “HR as the Custodian of Sustainability and Purpose.” Students, Bhavya Awasthi and Vartika Shrivastava, presented the theme, emphasising on the growing relevance of sustainability and ESG-driven leadership within HR.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Prasanth Nair, Group CHRO at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited. Dr Nair emphasised that purpose is rooted in culture, and when personal goals align with business objectives, it creates a deeper sense of purpose, driving inspiration, influence, and a shared identity within the organisation.

Dr Nair was joined by panellists Amarjeet Singh, CHRO at Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, and Sumanta Chaudhuri, vice-president and Head HR at Vodafone Idea Limited. Mr Chaudhuri highlighted HR’s role as the “conscience of the organisation,” driving purpose and responsible decision-making. He emphasized that ESG must be genuinely embedded in the organisational fabric.

Singh stressed that sustainability must be purpose-driven and a collective effort. He called on HR to foster a long-term culture that permeates every level of the organisation, beginning with the cultivation of the right mindset.