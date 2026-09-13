IIM-Amritsar hosts finance & marketing conclave

Indian Institute of Management-Amritsar (IIM-Am) hosted ‘Pariprekshya’26’, its tenth annual finance & marketing conclave, at Hyatt Regency here. It brought together industry leaders and professionals from the fields of finance and marketing to engage with students on contemporary developments, emerging trends and evolving business practices.

The conclave commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting by Arun Kumar Kaushik, Dean Administration, IIM-Am; Ananya Syal, Chairperson, Students’ Affairs; and panellists and guests. In his inaugural address, Kaushik underscored the importance of industry-academia interaction in connecting classroom learning with practical perspectives.

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The first session was based on theme “Building Alpha Beyond Public Markets: The Rise of Alternative Investments in Modern Portfolio Management.” The speakers highlighted the growing role of alternative investments in India’s evolving investment landscape, discussed upcoming investment strategies in the sector and emphasised their potential for alpha generation, long-term capital and portfolio diversification.

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Vishal Raigagla, finance controller and head FP&A, Raymond Lifestyle Limited, who has led Raymond Lifestyle’s major corporate demerger, spoke about the growing movement of capital from public to private markets and the opportunities emerging across infrastructure and other sectors. Sambasivan G, chief financial officer, Tata Play Ltd, with over 36 years of finance leadership and triple professional qualifications, addressed the expanding role of private capital in long term infrastructure and growth opportunities.

For second session, the theme was “Beyond the Scroll: Winning Minds, Shaping Markets.” They highlighted the need to capture consumer attention and convert it into influence in an evolving digital landscape, emphasising that effective marketing must go beyond reach and visibility to focus on relevance, recall and meaningful consumer engagement.

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Srikrishna Chintalapati, vice-president and head of growth marketing, ITC Infotech, whose research on AI-powered marketing and digital trust has earned appreciation globally, guided the discussion from attention to connection, influence and impact, bringing together B2B and B2C perspectives. Anand Subbiah, executive director, marketing - asset and wealth management, JPMorgan Chase, has led global, omni-channel marketing initiatives across financial services and technology, emphasised the importance of understanding consumer needs and establishing a clear strategy before developing marketing campaigns.

The conclave concluded by bringing together key perspectives from the finance and marketing industries, enabling students to connect classroom learning with contemporary industry practices.