DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / IIM Amritsar shifts to new campus at Manawala after decade-long wait

IIM Amritsar shifts to new campus at Manawala after decade-long wait

The state-of-the-art campus, built at an estimated cost of over Rs 600 crore, is spread across 61 acres of land on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:54 PM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IIM Amritsar shifted to its new campus at Manawala. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar has finally transitioned to its new campus at Manawala, a decade after its inception.

The state-of-the-art campus, built at an estimated cost of over Rs 600 crore, is spread across 61 acres of land on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road. The campus has academic and operations facilities, a library, an incubation centre, and hostel accommodations for staff and students.

IIM Amritsar, which currently has a student strength of 700, was previously operating from a transit campus at Government Polytechnic College. The foundation stone of the permanent campus was laid by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on June 19, 2016.

Advertisement

The initial deadline for the completion of the new campus was set for 2022, but the project faced several delays, including issues with land acquisition.

The new campus boasts well-equipped classrooms, a library, a health centre, an incubation centre, and a cafeteria. IIM Amritsar has also undergone a change in management, with new Director Dr Samir Kumar Srivastav taking over from Prof Dr Nagarajan Ramamoorthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper