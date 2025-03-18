IIM Amritsar shifts to new campus at Manawala after decade-long wait

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar has finally transitioned to its new campus at Manawala, a decade after its inception.

The state-of-the-art campus, built at an estimated cost of over Rs 600 crore, is spread across 61 acres of land on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road. The campus has academic and operations facilities, a library, an incubation centre, and hostel accommodations for staff and students.

IIM Amritsar, which currently has a student strength of 700, was previously operating from a transit campus at Government Polytechnic College. The foundation stone of the permanent campus was laid by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on June 19, 2016.

The initial deadline for the completion of the new campus was set for 2022, but the project faced several delays, including issues with land acquisition.

The new campus boasts well-equipped classrooms, a library, a health centre, an incubation centre, and a cafeteria. IIM Amritsar has also undergone a change in management, with new Director Dr Samir Kumar Srivastav taking over from Prof Dr Nagarajan Ramamoorthy.