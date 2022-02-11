IIM-Amritsar to Host Aarunya 6.0

Amritsar: IIM-Amritsar will be hosting the new edition of Arunya, the annual management, cultural, and sports fest, on 12 th and 13 th of February. The theme chosen for this year is ‘Navarasa’, reflecting the nine human expressions. This year’s Arunya will be held virtually; however, given the Covid 19 restrictions. Aarunya 6.0 will be inaugurated on the 12 th of February in VC mode by Richa Singh, the celebrated social entrepreneur. Medha Patkar, one of the most influential and prominent social activists in the nation will also be participant in one of the sessions. These two days will witness cultural performances from the music maestro Mohit Chauhan, famous stand-up comics Vipul Goyal and Harsh Gujral, and the rock-band, Apricot. With more than 30 events planned, the fest will host many participants from IIM students as well.
