IKGPTU Youth Festival concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The three-day IKGPTU Inter College North Zone Youth Festival 2022 ended on a colourful note at the Amritsar Group of Colleges. The AGC hosted this youth festival in association with the apex body, IKG Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. Around 498 students from 80 colleges of the north zone, comprising Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Pathankot and Tarn Taran, participated in as many as 32 cultural events during the festival. A rich variety of cultural events like gidha, bhangra, singing, dancing, skits, mimicry, mehndi, rangoli and literary items and quizzes covered the vibrant shades of the rich cultural heritage as well as western influences in dance and singing sequences. The festival was segmented into three days based on the categories. DAV Institute of Engineering & Technology, Jalandhar, won the overall trophy in the festival and the CT Group of Institute, Shahpur, won the runner-up trophy. Folk dance contests were won by the AGC team and the overall trophy in dance events was bagged by AGC, Amritsar.

DAV student makes it to merit list

Harkirat Singh of DAV College has secured the ninth position in the GNDU BSc Medical by securing 690 marks out of 800. Principal Amardeep Gupta said the students of the college have always been securing top positions in the university. On this occasion, Dr Gupta expressed happiness over the success of the students and noted that becoming university toppers is a significant achievement for the Science Department. Congratulating the hardworking staff and students of the department, he sent Harkirat best wishes for his bright future. Dr Rajni Khanna, the Head of the Zoology Department and Dr Daisy Sharma, the Head of the Botany Department, credited the hard work of the student for the success.

Valmiki Jayanti observed at SRA

Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated on the premises of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, with great religious fervor. A special assembly was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. The staff and students paid a tribute to Lord Valmiki. The students of Grade IV presented a write-up, and dwelt on the life and teachings of Valmiki. The students were educated about the first poet who wrote the epic Ramayana, consisting of 24,000 shalokas and 7 cantos. The young ashramites also recited the Sanskrit verses of Ramayana that filled the air with the spirit of piousness. School Principal Vinodita Sankhyan wished everyone a Happy Valmiki Jayanti. She lauded the efforts of the students.

GNDU reschedules form submission

The online form submission for the December 2022 exams and fee payments for the under-graduate semesters 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 and post-graduate semesters 1 and 3 for private students and for regular (subject selection) through online portal http://collegeadmissions.gndu.ac.in/loginNew.aspx has been rescheduled. Prof Palwinder Singh, Professor Incharge (Examinations) said the online portal is opened for filling online semester examinations form (full subjects/re-appear/special chance/additional subject and improvement) and fee payment, subject selection (regular students) through online mode or draft/cash at the university cash counter. Manual forms will be submitted (special chance/additional subject) for annual and supplementary exams. The last date for private students for selecting subjects on the portal & and to generate the challan by colleges without late fee, is October 18.