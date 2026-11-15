Illegal arms and drug networks busted, two juveniles among nine held in Amritsar

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police claimed to have busted two illegal arms and drug supply networks with the arrest of nine persons, including two juveniles. Five pistols, nine live cartridges and 4 kg of heroin were also recovered from the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh (34) of Bhakna Kalan, Malkiat Singh, alias Meeta (27), of Chawinda Kalan, Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukh (24), of Naushehra Dhalla in Tarn Taran, Karandeep Singh, alias Kalu (24), of Rajatal, Rohit, alias Chohi (21), and Kavijit Singh (21), both residents of Khandwala; and Sanjay Kumar, alias Motta (24), of Bhalla Colony. Two juveniles were also apprehended.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrests were made during three separate operations and that further investigation was underway to identify the accused’s associates and trace the forward and backward linkages of the networks involved in arms trafficking and drug smuggling.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said in the first operation, a team from the Cantonment police station arrested Malkiat Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Karandeep Singh and two juveniles. The police recovered two pistols, four live cartridges and 4 kg of heroin from their possession.

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In another operation, Harpreet Singh was arrested and two .32 bore pistols along with two live cartridges were recovered from him.

In the third operation, the police arrested Rohit, Kavijit and Sanjay Kumar; and recovered a Glock 9mm pistol and three live cartridges.

With this, they claimed to have solved an attempt-to-murder and snatching case registered at the A-Division police station.

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The police said three unidentified assailants opened fire at complainant Inderpreet Singh, injuring him in the leg, before fleeing with Rs 3,000, an artificial kada and a ring.

During interrogation, Sanjay Kumar allegedly disclosed that foreign-based handlers had assigned him to target police establishments, the Commissioner of Police said. Further investigation to establish the extent of the alleged conspiracy and identify other persons involved is underway.

The police said several of the arrested accused had criminal records, with cases related to robbery, snatching and violations of the

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NDPS and Arms Acts registered against them. Three separate FIRs have been registered in the cases.