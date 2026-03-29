icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Illegal arms 'linked' to gangster Goldy Dhillon seized by Amritsar police

Illegal arms 'linked' to gangster Goldy Dhillon seized by Amritsar police

Seized consignments were meant for use in criminal and anti-national activities across Punjab

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:37 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police Amritsar foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal arms and seized two 9 mm sub-machine guns along with an empty magazine during a naka-bandi operation.

Advertisement

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the seizure was made during routine checking, when a suspicious movement led to the interception of the consignment. The accused, however, managed to escape, prompting a manhunt.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations have revealed suspected links of the recovered weapons to gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon.

Advertisement

The consignment was allegedly meant for use in criminal and anti-national activities across Punjab.

An FIR has been registered at Chheharta police station under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Advertisement

Further investigations are under way to identify and apprehend the absconding accused and unearth the network involved in the smuggling racket.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts