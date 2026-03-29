Illegal arms 'linked' to gangster Goldy Dhillon seized by Amritsar police

In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police Amritsar foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal arms and seized two 9 mm sub-machine guns along with an empty magazine during a naka-bandi operation.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said the seizure was made during routine checking, when a suspicious movement led to the interception of the consignment. The accused, however, managed to escape, prompting a manhunt.

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Preliminary investigations have revealed suspected links of the recovered weapons to gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon.

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The consignment was allegedly meant for use in criminal and anti-national activities across Punjab.

An FIR has been registered at Chheharta police station under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

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Further investigations are under way to identify and apprehend the absconding accused and unearth the network involved in the smuggling racket.