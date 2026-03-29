Illegal arms 'linked' to gangster Goldy Dhillon seized by Amritsar police
Seized consignments were meant for use in criminal and anti-national activities across Punjab
In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police Amritsar foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal arms and seized two 9 mm sub-machine guns along with an empty magazine during a naka-bandi operation.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said the seizure was made during routine checking, when a suspicious movement led to the interception of the consignment. The accused, however, managed to escape, prompting a manhunt.
Preliminary investigations have revealed suspected links of the recovered weapons to gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon.
The consignment was allegedly meant for use in criminal and anti-national activities across Punjab.
An FIR has been registered at Chheharta police station under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.
Further investigations are under way to identify and apprehend the absconding accused and unearth the network involved in the smuggling racket.