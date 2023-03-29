Illegal building sealed in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 28
Taking a tough stand against unauthorised construction and encouragements, the Municipal Corporation today took action against an illegal building and removed encroachments.
The MTP wing of the Municipal Corporation sealed an under-construction building being built without getting an approval. The building was being reconstructed in the residential area of Basant Avenue. The MC officials found that the house line was also being violated during construction. A complaint was made by nearby neighbours to the Municipal Commissioner. Following this, officials of the Town Planning Wing visited the site and found that the building was being constructed without getting an approval. The building was sealed by ATP Kulwant Singh, building inspector Angad Singh and staff of the MTP wing.
Meanwhile, estate wing officials removed a mini restaurant which was set-up illegally near newly inaugurated colonial era power house. In this restaurant, kitchens were made inside a van. Along with this, seating arrangements were also made. The estate department of the MC razed the illegally constructed mini restaurant and seized all the goods. Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh said that no one would be allowed to occupy the government land illegally. The estate department team also removed encroachments on Heritage Street and seized goods.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast
They are likely to discuss certain issues common to both sta...