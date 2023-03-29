Illegal building sealed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

Taking a tough stand against unauthorised construction and encouragements, the Municipal Corporation today took action against an illegal building and removed encroachments.

The MTP wing of the Municipal Corporation sealed an under-construction building being built without getting an approval. The building was being reconstructed in the residential area of Basant Avenue. The MC officials found that the house line was also being violated during construction. A complaint was made by nearby neighbours to the Municipal Commissioner. Following this, officials of the Town Planning Wing visited the site and found that the building was being constructed without getting an approval. The building was sealed by ATP Kulwant Singh, building inspector Angad Singh and staff of the MTP wing.

Meanwhile, estate wing officials removed a mini restaurant which was set-up illegally near newly inaugurated colonial era power house. In this restaurant, kitchens were made inside a van. Along with this, seating arrangements were also made. The estate department of the MC razed the illegally constructed mini restaurant and seized all the goods. Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh said that no one would be allowed to occupy the government land illegally. The estate department team also removed encroachments on Heritage Street and seized goods.