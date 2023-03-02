Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

With the goal of maximising their profits and escaping the attention of the authorities, dubious investors are setting up unauthorised colonies in the satellite towns of Tangra, Rayya, Beas and others, around the holy city. All these areas fall on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT road that has been witnessing a lot of construction activity.

As the holy city bursts at its seams due to fast paced urbanisation, a similar phenomenon is being witnessed in its satellite towns. Land sharks are investing in properties to make a killing and the rates are rising. The illegal colonies being built in Tangra, Rayya and Beas were demolished recently as part of action against unauthorised colonies and buildings.

District Town Planner Gursevak Singh Aulakh said the authorities have been keeping a watch on upcoming unauthorised settlements to ensure that only planned development should come up. He said the owners of these colonies were sometimes asked to regularise the colonies and follow the rules set by the government.

He said the matter was discussed with senior officials and after obtaining due directions from Amritsar PUDA Chief Administrator Deepshikha Sharma and Amritsar Development Authoirty (ADA) Additional Chief Administrator Dr Rajat Oberoi, action was taken against the violators. Aulakh said despite repeatedly serving the notices the owners of these unauthorised colonies did not pay attention and kept flouting the rules of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995. Under the PAPRA, strict rules were evoked entailing three to seven years of imprisonment and a fine between Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh against a person who had developed unauthorised colonies.

After the release of orders by the present government to take strict action for such activities and illegal colonizers, the PUDA will take action over unauthorised colonies. The Town Planner appealed to the general public that they should not procure plots in illegal colonies which are not approved by the PUDA so that in case of action, they would not lose their hard earned money.

Earlier, the PUDA had cracked down on illegal colonies located on the Ram Tirth Road last month.