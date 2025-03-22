Illegal colonies razed on Amritsar-Fatehgarh Churian road

In a major crackdown on unauthorised colonies, the Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) took action against illegal constructions along the Amritsar-Fatehgarh Churian Road here on Friday. The enforcement drive was carried out under the supervision of ADA Chief Administrator Nitesh Kumar Jain in compliance with the government directives.

Led by District Town Planner (Regulatory) Gursewak Singh Aulakh, the regulatory wing of ADA, along with Duty Magistrate Jagbir Singh, Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE) of ADA, and officials from the Kamboh police station demolished multiple unauthorised colonies being developed without the approval. Authorities concerned identified several unauthorised colonies in villages near Nangli and Fatehgarh Churian Road, including Baba Deep Singh Avenue (Extension), Aashiyana Estate (Extension) and Vrindavan Orchid Colony on Loharka Road. Notices were issued under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA) of 1995, halting all ongoing construction and initiating demolition procedures.

According to the District Town Planner, these actions were necessary as developers were violating government regulations and proceeding with unauthorized constructions despite repeated warnings. Officials also warned that individuals involved in unauthorized colony development could face imprisonment ranging from 5 to 10 years and fines between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 crore under the amended PAPRA Act of 2024. The regulatory wing has already written to the police department for FIRs against 15 illegal colonisers and builders responsible for unauthorised construction.

The ADA’s regulatory wing has urged the public to exercise caution while purchasing plots in unauthorised colonies which do not have the approval from PUDA. Aulakh said, “The residents are advised to verify the approval status of any colony before investing to avoid financial losses and legal complications. Additionally, people have been asked to seek necessary approvals from PUDA before initiating any construction to ensure compliance with legal regulations. Authorities continue to monitor unauthorized developments across Amritsar and are committed to taking strict action against violators to effectively regulate urban development.”