Illegal congratulatory banners back on overhead signboards, commuters suffer

It has almost become a regular affair now. Illegal congratulatory banners are back. Some of them are even pasted across the whole length of signboards and direction towers at various locations in the city, right under the nose of civic authorities.

Thanks to the lax attitude of the departments concerned, various organisations continue to flout norms with impunity.

What began as an occasional nuisance near Putlighar, Gwal Mandi and Rani Ka Bagh has now turned into an eyesore across the city. From the Airport Road and Mall Road to Taranwala Pull, no public signage seems safe from the unchecked visual mess.

“Earlier, only a few areas were affected. Now the entire city looks like a canvas for these illegal displays,” said Raj Kumar, a local resident, blaming the civic body for allowing the menace to flourish.

These banners often carry photographs of senior police officials, lawyers and MC officials — a fact that perhaps explains the civic body’s reluctance to act. The banners typically appear during festivals and religious events, offering the authorities a convenient excuse to overlook the violations.

Naresh Gill, an advocate whose image also figures on one such banner, admitted that it was indeed a violation. “This is clearly against the norms. Those who put up these banners are often unaware of the rules. We will ensure that such instances are not repeated in the future,” he said.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, when contacted, said he was unaware of the issue but assured of appropriate action. “We will look into the matter and take necessary steps,” he added.