Illegal constructions razed on Batala Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted a demolition drive against illegal constructions on Batala Road near Verka here on Tuesday.

A sweet shop owner was constructing commercial showrooms on one acre of land. The MTP wing had allowed him to develop residential apartments on the land, but violating the rules he started the construction of commercial showroom.

The violator also constructed an illegal bridge on a water channel to make a path to his land. The bridge was demolished by the Irrigation Department a few days ago.

The MTP wing had also received complaints against these violations. On the directions of MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi, a team of the MTP wing led by IPS Randhawa and other officials reached the spot around 6.30 am and demolished the shops.

MC Commissioner Rishi said no encroachment or illegal constructions would be tolerated in the city. He appealed to the residents to get the building plan approved before the construction to avoid inconvenience.

He said the colonisers and developers who had applied for residential accommodation and constructing shops or showroom, would face music. The FIRs would be registered against such violators to curb the illegal practice.

A large number of illegal buildings were being constructed under the political influence.

The MC does not take action against gross violation. Hundreds of such illegal commercial buildings have been constructed in the city in the recent past.