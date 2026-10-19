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Home / Amritsar / Illegal cracker unit busted in Amritsar, three arrested

Illegal cracker unit busted in Amritsar, three arrested

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The police at the illegal cracker unit in the Jandiala Guru area.
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Busting an illegal firecracker unit, the Amritsar rural police have arrested three persons and recovered a large quantity of explosive material and other articles used for the manufacturing of crackers in the Jandiala Guru area here.

The accused has been identified as Sahib Singh and his brother Shiv, both residents of the Anngarh area falling under Gate Hakima police jurisdiction in Amritsar Police Commissionerate, and Kulbir Singh of the Maqboolpura area here.

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Evidently, Anngarh locality has been infamous for the manufacturing of illegal crackers.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police Baljit Singh said the recovery included 1,200 rocket firecrackers and items having flammable properties like 300 gm of potash, 49,550 kg of coal dust, plastic pipe shells (18kg), iron pipe shells (13kg), plastic handles (6kg), two machines used for making crackers, thread and paper, besides other articles.

Baljit Singh said on receiving a tip-off that the accused had stocked the explosive material in buildings owned by Mahinder Singh and Dilbagh Singh, both residents of Patti Baaj Ki in Bandala, the arrests were made.

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Harpal Singh, SHO Jandiala Guru police station, said the police were ascertaining the antecedents of Sahib Singh and his brother and also finding out if any previous case of similar nature was registered against them. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused had procured the material from other persons or were part of a wider network.

A case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, was registered at the Gharinda police station.

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