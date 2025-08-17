Illegal de-addiction centre busted, two held

The Chabal police busted an illegally run de-addition centre in Nurpur village. Police informed here on Saturday that two of the persons involved in operating the illegal de-addiction centre have been arrested. They have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Amardeep Singh, both hailing from different localities of Amritsar. Two more of their associates absconded from the spot and were identified as Jaisal Singh of the same Nurpur village and Kanwaljit Singh of Sultanwind Road in Amritsar.

Police said that the accused had no letter of authority issued by any of the competent departments nor they were they qualified to treat the patients. The police said that the accused kept as many 20 persons in their detention and were given intoxicating tablets, making them more dependent on medicines. The police have registered a case under section 318 (4), 127 (2), 61 (2) and 3 (5) of BNS.