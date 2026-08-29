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Home / Amritsar / Illegal de-addiction centre sealed in Bhikhiwind, 4 held

Illegal de-addiction centre sealed in Bhikhiwind, 4 held

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Acting on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, a joint team of the Health Department, District Administration and the police raided an illegally operated de-addiction centre in Bhikhiwind and sealed the facility late on Thursday night. Civil Surgeon Dr Sandeep Dhawan supervised the operation.

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Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO of Bhikhiwind Police Station, said that Harbir Singh of Bhikhiwind, Arshpal Singh of Poohla and Pritpal Singh of Saido, who were allegedly running the centre illegally, have been arrested. Sandeep Singh Sajan of Valtoha, who allegedly supplied narcotic drugs to the centre, has also been arrested.

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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the matter included Dr Rupam Chaudhary, Deputy Medical Commissioner; Jagdeep Singh, SDM Bhikhiwind; Atul Soni, DSP Bhikhiwind; Dr Pawandeep, Nodal Officer, De-Addiction Centre; and counsellor Parminder Singh.

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Jagdeep Singh said that the investigation revealed that the de-addiction centre was being run without the necessary permissions and registration. No qualified staff members were present at the facility, nor could its operators produce any documents authorising them to run the centre.

The inquiry also found violations of basic standards relating to patient care, treatment, accommodation and security. During the operation, 16 patients were found at the centre and were allegedly being kept there against their will. They were rescued and shifted safely to the Government De-Addiction Centre at Tharu (Tarn Taran), where they will receive the required medical care and treatment.

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Officials further found that the operators neither possessed any authorisation issued by the government nor were they qualified doctors.

Following the raid, the district administration sealed the centre and initiated appropriate legal action against those responsible.

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