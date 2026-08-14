Illegal drug modules busted, 10 pistols, 2 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

Intensifying their crackdown on illegal arms and drug networks in Amritsar, the police have arrested seven persons and recovered 10 illegal pistols, 2.03 kg heroin, three live cartridges and two motorcycles. A probe is on to trace the source of weapons and narcotics, and identify their intended recipients, officials said.

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Sharing details, Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill said the city Police Commissionerate had busted two major drug and illegal arms supply networks, arresting five persons and recovering seven illegal pistols, and 2.03 kg of heroin in separate operations, while the Tarasikka police had seized three more pistols and three live cartridges in an independent operation.

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In the first case registered at the Islamabad police station, the police arrested Pargat Singh, alias Pagga, Janbar Singh, both residents of Dal village in Tarn Taran, and Balwinder Singh, alias Billa, of Daoke village located near the International Border with Pakistan in Amritsar, and recovered five pistols, including four .30-bore pistols and a 9mm pistol, besides a motorcycle. Two more 9mm pistols were recovered following the interrogation of Pargat Singh and Balwinder Singh.

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The police said the accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and procured firearms through drones. The weapons were allegedly supplied to criminal elements in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

In a separate operation in the Sultanwind area, the police arrested Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, of Sarwarpura located on Sultanwind road and Balwinder Singh, alias Kala, of Kot Atma Ram, and recovered 2.030 kg of heroin and a motorcycle. Amandeep had two criminal cases against him, including that of rape and NDPS.

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Meanwhile, the Tarasikka police, under the Amritsar rural police jurisdiction, arrested two persons and recovered three illegal pistols and three live cartridges during a checking operation. A third suspect, allegedly involved in supplying the weapons, is absconding.

Investigating officer ASI Narinderpal Singh said his team was patrolling and checking suspicious persons when it spotted two youths riding a motorcycle with no number plate near the road leading from the highway towards Mucchal village. The duo allegedly tried to flee, but was intercepted.

The accused have been identified as Sikander Singh, a resident of Gehri Mandi, and Avinash Kumar, alias Kalu, a resident of Railway Colony, Gehri Mandi. The police said a pistol without a magazine was recovered from Sikander, while two pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from Avinash. The silver Splendor motorcycle was also seized.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that the weapons had been provided by Sikander Singh, alias Ghuggi, of Gehri Mandi for selling those to an unidentified person. The police are conducting raids to arrest him and identify the prospective buyer.

An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at the Tarasikka police station.

With the latest recovery in Tarasikka, the seizures point to the circulation of firearms through multiple channels in the border region.

Gill who also holds the charge of DIG Border Range said investigations in the cases were being coordinated to establish forward and backward linkages, identify other members of the networks and ascertain the source and intended destination of the weapons and contraband.