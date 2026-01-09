DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Illegal firearms seized in separate incidents

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:25 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
The Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered three pistols in separate incidents over the past 24 hours, pointing to continued attempts to smuggle illegal weapons into the border district.

In the first incident, the Gharinda police arrested Sharanpreet Singh, alias Sunny, a resident of Gumanpura village, and recovered an Austria-made Glock 19 Gen4 pistol allegedly smuggled from Pakistan.

ASI Jaswinder Singh said a police team was conducting routine checking near Khasa when they noticed a man approaching on foot from the Khasa side. On spotting the police party, the suspect attempted to flee but was swiftly overpowered and apprehended.

During preliminary questioning, the accused identified himself as Sharanpreet Singh. A search led to the recovery of the Glock pistol, though its magazine was found empty. As he failed to produce any valid licence or documents for the weapon, police registered a case against him under the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapon and its intended use.

Meanwhile, the BSF recovered two pistols along with three live rounds from the Muhawa and Pul Moran border outpost (BOP) areas in two separate incidents. At the Muhawa BOP, BSF personnel seized a 9mm Türkiye-made Zigana pistol along with two magazines. In another recovery at the Pul Moran BOP, a pistol with a magazine and three 7.65mm live rounds were recovered.

The recovered weapons and ammunition were handed over to the Punjab Police for further legal action. The Gharinda police have registered two separate FIRs under the Arms Act against unknown persons on the statements of BSF officers. Investigations are underway to identify the traffickers and trace the wider smuggling network.

