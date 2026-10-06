Illegal goods seized from outside Amritsar college

Amritsar civic body on Monday removed unauthorised structures and confiscated goods kept along roads near Khalsa College.

The action followed repeated complaints from residents and commuters regarding occupation of public areas by rehris and other vendors.

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During the drive, the civic body cleared encroachments obstructing traffic and public movement. Material kept on public land was also confiscated.

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Vendors and other encroachers were warned against reoccupying the area, with officials stating that stern action would follow in case of repeated encroachment.

Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia and Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh supervised the operation, while Inspector Aman Kumar led the field team. Municipal police personnel also assisted the team.

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The officials said encroachments on roads and public spaces not only inconvenienced pedestrians, but also affected the smooth flow of traffic and posed safety concerns.

Bhatia said encroachments on public roads, footpaths and other municipal land would not be allowed and directed violators to remove unauthorised structures and material.

It also appealed to residents to report such encroachments to the corporation.