Illegal hookah bar busted, owner held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested the owner of a restaurant, Blind Tiger, for allegedly serving hookahs in illegal manner to teenagers and minors here late last evening. He was identified as Nitish Ube of BK Dutt Gate. A case under Sections 21 and 24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act against him. He was, however, later released on bail.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, told that they got a tip off that the restaurant owner did not have any legal permission and that he was serving the hookah to children and teenagers. Around 15 boys and girls were found puffing hookahs at the spot.