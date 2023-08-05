Illegal mining: JCB, two trucks seized

Amritsar: On a tip-off, mining officials and a police team raided Ballarwal village, near old gurdwara, where illegal sand mining was going on. On seeing them, the suspects involved in mining fled leaving trucks and equipment behind. The police impounded a JCB and two trucks from the spot. A case has been registered against unknown persons in this regard. TNS
Finance company employee robbed
Amritsar: Three armed persons robbed Rs 25,400 from Arshdeep Singh, a relationship officer of Fusion Micro Finance Company Limited, New Delhi. He had collected monthly instalments from clients in Chamiari village and was going to Kotli Amb village on his two-wheeler when three bike-borne armed persons with covered faces attacked him and snatched his bag containing the money. The Ajnala police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby