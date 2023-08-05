Illegal mining: JCB, two trucks seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: On a tip-off, mining officials and a police team raided Ballarwal village, near old gurdwara, where illegal sand mining was going on. On seeing them, the suspects involved in mining fled leaving trucks and equipment behind. The police impounded a JCB and two trucks from the spot. A case has been registered against unknown persons in this regard. TNS

Finance company employee robbed

Amritsar: Three armed persons robbed Rs 25,400 from Arshdeep Singh, a relationship officer of Fusion Micro Finance Company Limited, New Delhi. He had collected monthly instalments from clients in Chamiari village and was going to Kotli Amb village on his two-wheeler when three bike-borne armed persons with covered faces attacked him and snatched his bag containing the money. The Ajnala police have registered a case.

