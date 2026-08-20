Despite tightening the noose around those involved in illegal mining in the Ajnala subdivision area, the Mining Department here has failed

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to achieve the desired outcome.

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Continuing their efforts to rein in the illegality, officials challaned nine vehicles on the intervening night of August 16 and 17.

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The drive was carried out by Amritsar drainage-cum-mining division in Sarangdev, Ballarwal, Sahowal, Khanwal and the adjoining areas.

Nine tippers and trucks were challaned for transporting minor minerals illegally.

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A penalty of Rs 8.65 lakh has been recovered so far from four vehicles, while proceedings against the remaining are underway. The latest crackdown assumes significance in the backdrop of fresh excavation being detected at a site in Ballarwal village earlier this month despite action having already been taken by the department against illegal mining there.

On August 6, following a tip-off, the Mining Department, along with the Ajnala police, raided Ballarwal and unearthed three sites allegedly being used for illegal sand mining.

Three large pits were found at the sites and three trucks loaded with around 1,500 cubic feet of illegally excavated sand impounded.

However, drivers and other persons allegedly involved in digging and loading sand managed to flee the spot.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. The police have also been tasked with the identification of the persons involved and the owners of the land where the alleged illegal mining was being carried out.

The drive highlights another aspect of the problem — the movement of illegally excavated material. While raids on excavation sites can disrupt mining, the continued interception of vehicles indicates that unauthorised transportation remains an important link in the supply chain.

XEN, Mining, Vishavpal Singh said the checks would continue in the area. However, the recurrence of excavation after earlier action suggested that sustained surveillance and identification of the persons financing and organising the activity would be crucial if illegal mining was to be curbed effectively.