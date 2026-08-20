DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Illegal mining unearthed in Amritsar's Ajnala; nine tippers, trucks impounded

Illegal mining unearthed in Amritsar's Ajnala; nine tippers, trucks impounded

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Updated At : 02:18 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sand laden tipper seized by the mining department officials in Ajnala in Amritsar.*news pawan)
Advertisement

Despite tightening the noose around those involved in illegal mining in the Ajnala subdivision area, the Mining Department here has failed

Advertisement

to achieve the desired outcome.

Advertisement

Continuing their efforts to rein in the illegality, officials challaned nine vehicles on the intervening night of August 16 and 17.

Advertisement

The drive was carried out by Amritsar drainage-cum-mining division in Sarangdev, Ballarwal, Sahowal, Khanwal and the adjoining areas.

Nine tippers and trucks were challaned for transporting minor minerals illegally.

Advertisement

A penalty of Rs 8.65 lakh has been recovered so far from four vehicles, while proceedings against the remaining are underway. The latest crackdown assumes significance in the backdrop of fresh excavation being detected at a site in Ballarwal village earlier this month despite action having already been taken by the department against illegal mining there.

On August 6, following a tip-off, the Mining Department, along with the Ajnala police, raided Ballarwal and unearthed three sites allegedly being used for illegal sand mining.

Three large pits were found at the sites and three trucks loaded with around 1,500 cubic feet of illegally excavated sand impounded.

However, drivers and other persons allegedly involved in digging and loading sand managed to flee the spot.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. The police have also been tasked with the identification of the persons involved and the owners of the land where the alleged illegal mining was being carried out.

The drive highlights another aspect of the problem — the movement of illegally excavated material. While raids on excavation sites can disrupt mining, the continued interception of vehicles indicates that unauthorised transportation remains an important link in the supply chain.

XEN, Mining, Vishavpal Singh said the checks would continue in the area. However, the recurrence of excavation after earlier action suggested that sustained surveillance and identification of the persons financing and organising the activity would be crucial if illegal mining was to be curbed effectively.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts