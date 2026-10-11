Illegal occupation of land thwarted in Amritsar

Acting promptly, the civic body on Friday foiled illegal occupation of around 150 sq yards of its land near the Rego Bridge.

The Estate Department received information that some unidentified persons were trying to take illegal possession of municipal land. A team was immediately sent to the spot to do the needful.

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Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia and Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh supervised the operation.

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Bhatia warned that attempts to illegally occupy municipal properties would not be tolerated and that those found violating the law would face legal action. Civic officials said police assistance could be sought, if required, to prevent encroachments and protect its properties. They added the Estate Department would take prompt action in case of such violations.