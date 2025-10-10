Illegal property of drug smuggler razed

Continuing its intensified crackdown against the drug menace, the district administration of Amritsar on Thursday demolished an illegally constructed property of a notorious criminal and drug smuggler in Angarh locality here on Thursday.

According to officials, the property belonged to Chand, a resident of Angarh area, which is infamous for rampant drug abuse and peddling. Chand has been a long-time offender with multiple criminal cases registered against him under the NDPS Act and the IPC, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who was present at the scene during the demolition of the house.

Not only Chand Singh, but his brother Jasbir Singh is also a wanted criminal and drug peddler. He is currently in jail.

“Jasbir Singh is a known criminal with a long history of serious crimes. The 42-year-old has as many as 36 FIRs and one preventive action registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the NDPS Act. His criminal record includes cases of murder, attempted murder, drug smuggling, arms possession and other serious crimes registered at different police stations in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Batala and Hoshiarpur,” said the Police Commissioner.

This was the 14th demolition of property belonging to a notorious drug peddler or criminal in the city. The action was taken under the Punjab Government’s ongoing campaign “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh”.

Since March this year when the campaign was launched, the drive has led to the confiscation of nearly 250 kg of heroin and other narcotic substances by the police.

Officials said the demolition serves as a stern warning to habitual offenders involved in the illegal narcotics trade. The administration reiterated that any property acquired through illegal or drug-related means would face strict action, including confiscation and demolition.

Authorities stated that the continued operations against such criminals demonstrate the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards organized drug networks operating in Punjab.

“These operations will continue across the district. No person involved in the drug trade will be spared, regardless of their influence or background,” pointed out the Police Commissioner.