DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Illegal property of drug smuggler razed

Illegal property of drug smuggler razed

The demolished property belonged to Chand, a known drug smuggler from Angarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:10 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An illegal property of a drug peddler being razed by the Amritsar Police Commissionerate on Thursday.
Advertisement

Continuing its intensified crackdown against the drug menace, the district administration of Amritsar on Thursday demolished an illegally constructed property of a notorious criminal and drug smuggler in Angarh locality here on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to officials, the property belonged to Chand, a resident of Angarh area, which is infamous for rampant drug abuse and peddling. Chand has been a long-time offender with multiple criminal cases registered against him under the NDPS Act and the IPC, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who was present at the scene during the demolition of the house.

Advertisement

Not only Chand Singh, but his brother Jasbir Singh is also a wanted criminal and drug peddler. He is currently in jail.

Advertisement

“Jasbir Singh is a known criminal with a long history of serious crimes. The 42-year-old has as many as 36 FIRs and one preventive action registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the NDPS Act. His criminal record includes cases of murder, attempted murder, drug smuggling, arms possession and other serious crimes registered at different police stations in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Batala and Hoshiarpur,” said the Police Commissioner.

This was the 14th demolition of property belonging to a notorious drug peddler or criminal in the city. The action was taken under the Punjab Government’s ongoing campaign “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh”.

Advertisement

Since March this year when the campaign was launched, the drive has led to the confiscation of nearly 250 kg of heroin and other narcotic substances by the police.

Officials said the demolition serves as a stern warning to habitual offenders involved in the illegal narcotics trade. The administration reiterated that any property acquired through illegal or drug-related means would face strict action, including confiscation and demolition.

Authorities stated that the continued operations against such criminals demonstrate the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards organized drug networks operating in Punjab.

“These operations will continue across the district. No person involved in the drug trade will be spared, regardless of their influence or background,” pointed out the Police Commissioner.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts