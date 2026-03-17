Illegal property of suspected drug peddler demolished in Amritsar

The district administration demolished an illegally acquired property linked to a suspected drug peddler in Subash Colony on Batala Road on Tuesday.

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Officials said the demolished structure, measuring around 80 square yards, belonged to Mukhtar Singh (41), a resident of Subash Colony, Mustafabad. He is reportedly an e-rickshaw driver and has been booked in multiple cases under the NDPS Act, along with preventive proceedings registered at the Sadar police station.

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According to police records, two FIRs and three daily diary reports (DDRs) have been registered against the accused between 2023 and 2025, including cases under Sections 21, 21-B, 27-A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. He is currently out on bail.

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The demolition was carried out by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation as part of efforts to dismantle assets allegedly created through proceeds of drug trafficking. Authorities said such actions are intended to send a strong deterrent message against the narcotics trade.

Police officials reiterated their commitment to intensify action against drug networks across the district and urged public cooperation. Citizens have been encouraged to share information via the Punjab Police Anti-Drug Helpline (97791-00200) and Anti-Gangster Helpline (93946-93946), with assurances of confidentiality and rewards for credible inputs.

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Providing details of the campaign, officials said that from March 1, 2025, to March 16, 2026, a total of 1,877 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, with 3,321 persons arrested. During this period, enforcement teams seized 280.255 kg of heroin, 31.876 kg of opium, 6.394 kg of methamphetamine (ice drug), 9 kg of ganja, 16.125 kg of charas, 0.112 kg of cocaine, 325.492 kg of narcotic powder, and 25 kg of poppy husk. Additionally, 1,550 injections and 1,96,980 capsules/tablets were recovered.

Drug money amounting to Rs 31,186,415 was confiscated. Authorities also impounded 136 vehicles used in narcotics activities, including 37 four-wheelers, three three-wheelers, and 96 two-wheelers. These figures reflect a sustained and focused crackdown against drug trafficking and abuse under the campaign.

Authorities said the drive against drug trafficking and abuse will continue with full intensity across the district.