Illegal sand miners attack cops, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

The Ajnala police have arrested two persons involved in illegal sand mining and attacking a police party in Ballarwal village. The police impounded a tractor-trailer and a truck from the spot. Seven accomplices of sand miners managed to slip away from the spot.

Those arrested were identified as Rajwant Singh and Kuljit Singh, both residents of Raipur Kalan village.

Among others, who were booked included Mukha Singh and his father Baldev Singh of Ballarwal village, Gurdit Singh and Baldev Singh, both sons of Rajwant Singh, and three unidentified persons.

ASI Shamsher Singh, who led the police party, which was attacked by the suspects, said he was deputed in the special branch of the rural police. Yesterday, he was going towards Sarangdev and Ballarwal villages to check illegal sand mining as per orders of the senior police officials.

The ASI said when he and the police team reached near Ballarwal village, they received a tip-off that Mukha Singh and his father Baldev Singh of Ballarwal village along with other suspects were indulging in illegal sand excavation in the village.

The informer told the police that the suspects were loading sand on a tractor-trailer and truck (bearing registration No. PB07-AL-1528) in the mand area of Ballarwal village. The ASI said the Ajnala police station SHO was informed about this and another police team was rushed to the spot.

The ASI said the suspects came out of the truck and tractor-trailer and attacked them. They snatched his mobile phone. Soon, more police force from the Ajnala police station arrived at the spot and the suspects fled into sugarcane fields. The police managed to nab Rajwant Singh and Kuljit Singh from the spot.

The police impounded the tractor-trailer and the truck loaded with 500 square cubic feet of sand. A case was registered against the suspects and raids were to nab them.