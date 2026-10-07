Illegal sand mining unearthed at Kot Sidhu in Amritsar

A joint team of the Mining Department and the Amritsar rural police unearthed illegal sand mining at Kot Sidhu village in the Lopoke subdivision during a late night raid on Monday.

The team found excavated sand at the site, but failed to get hold of those involved in the illegality as the latter fled the scene, leaving the machinery behind.

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XEN, Mining Department, Vishavpal Goyal said during the raid, they found three JCB machines and seven tippers being used for excavation and transportation of sand. Two of the JCB machines had chassis numbers, while the third had no chassis number. The tippers’ registration number was also recorded.

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Following the raid, an FIR was registered at the Bhindi Saida police station under Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The police are now trying to identify the landowners and owners of the vehicles and machinery allegedly being used in the mining. SSP, Amritsar Rural, said the role of all those involved would be investigated and action initiated according to law.

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Goyal said illegal mining would not be tolerated in the district and that strict action would continue against those involved in the unauthorised excavation.

Illegal sand mining along the Ravi in the Ajnala-Ramdass area and other parts of the border belt has come under intense scrutiny, keeping the officials on their toes.

Earlier too, multiple cases were registered in this

connection amid allegations of heavy mechanised excavation.

On October 3, the Ajnala police arrested Bugga Singh of Khanwal village and recovered a tractor and trolley with 200 cubic ft sand.

The police had also nominated his accomplice Pamma Singh in the case.

Various political leaders also raised the issue on their social media handles.

While former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that the Ravi was being plundered in broad daylight at Malakpur village, Congress leader Dilraj Sarkaria stated that political patronage was behind the illegal sand mining in the Rajasansi area.