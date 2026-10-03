Illegal structures removed from Verka bypass in Amritsar

The civic body removed

illegal structures and seized goods kept along the

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Verka bypass.

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Civic officials said the drive aimed at keeping roads, footpaths and other municipal spaces encroachment-free.

The officials also issued a warning to encroachers against bringing back the seized material or reoccupying the area.

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Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said encroachments on public spaces caused inconvenience to pedestrians and motorist, obstructing vehicular movement.

The MCA has asked shopkeepers, street vendors and other commercial establishments to voluntarily remove unauthorised goods, structures and other material from public spaces and refrain from occupying the cleared areas.