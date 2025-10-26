DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Illegal supply of tramadol: NCB grills two Health Dept employees

Illegal supply of tramadol: NCB grills two Health Dept employees

Linked to illegal supply of pills in pvt hospitals of city

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today grilled two employees of the Health Department in connection with alleged illegal supply of tramadol tablets in private hospitals of the city.

Advertisement

They were questioned till late in the evening during which the Central agency reportedly scanned their mobile phones. Both the employees were currently posted in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts. Earlier, they used to work in the Amritsar Civil hospital.

Advertisement

One of the suspects is also involved in a vigilance case which is currently under trial, an NCB official revealed wishing anonymity. Earlier, the NCB had arrested a YouTube journalist, his brother, along with three doctors running private hospitals in the city. NCB has already frozen properties worth Rs 25 crore of a doctor.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts