Illegal supply of tramadol: NCB grills two Health Dept employees

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today grilled two employees of the Health Department in connection with alleged illegal supply of tramadol tablets in private hospitals of the city.

Advertisement

They were questioned till late in the evening during which the Central agency reportedly scanned their mobile phones. Both the employees were currently posted in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts. Earlier, they used to work in the Amritsar Civil hospital.

Advertisement

One of the suspects is also involved in a vigilance case which is currently under trial, an NCB official revealed wishing anonymity. Earlier, the NCB had arrested a YouTube journalist, his brother, along with three doctors running private hospitals in the city. NCB has already frozen properties worth Rs 25 crore of a doctor.