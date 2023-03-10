Illegal vends come up again in front of wall paintings in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

Days after the district administration organised a wall painting competition for the beautification of the city and distributed an amount of Rs 1 lakh to the winning team, illegal fruit, vegetable and food stalls have come up in front of the painted walls.

The administration had removed these illegal encroachments prior to the wall painting competition and hoped that the illegal vends would not come up again. However, as soon as the administration started focusing on other areas, the illegal vends have come up again.

Residents have demanded that these illegal vends be removed or sent to an alternate place as these block the vision and people are unable to have a look at the beautiful wall paintings. The idea of these paintings was to make these visible to the commuters. As these were painted ahead of the G20 summit, these were also meant for the guests. But if there are illegal vends in front of these paintings, the people would not be able to see them.

“These illegal vends blocking the vision have defeated the very purpose of these paintings. It was a very thoughtful and novel idea. The administration has even warned against pasting posters on these wall paintings,” said a resident Himmat Singh, adding that vendors could be asked to shift to other places.

A visit to the walls near the GT road would reveal that a large numbers of illegal vends have been set up. Even on the Kacheri road outside the Deputy Commissioner office, a vend of clay pots has come up. The residents stated that even if some of the wall paintings are still visible, lack of action against the existing vends would encourage others to set up new stalls.