Illicit liquor seized

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 18

The Excise Department conducted a search operation in Mari Samra at a farm house and found a mini-distillery.

Excise Inspector Jatinder Singh said Amreek Singh, also an Excise Inspector, led the search team which conducted a raid at the farm house of Shamsher Singh Shera and recovered the mini-distillery with two working stills containing 1,940 litres of lahan and 30,000 litres of illicit liquor. A case under Section 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered by the Bhikhiwind police. The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested on the spot.