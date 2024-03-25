Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 24

The district police have issued strict instruction to police stations to check illicit liquor trade. After receiving instructions, the Chabal and Bhikhiwind police conducted raids in their respective areas on Saturday and recovered 41,250 ML of illicit liquor.

One suspect involved in illicit liquor brewing was arrested and other managed to flee from the spot during raids. Officials said on Sunday, a Chabal police station team raided the house of Prem Singh, a resident of Jagatpur village, and recovered 30,000 ML of liquor. The police said the suspect was arrested during the raid.

In the second incident a Bhikhiwind police station team recovered 11,250 ML of illicit liquor in a raid at the residence of Jagjit Singh Jagga in Sursing village. The suspect managed to flee from the spot. Both the suspects were booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act by the the Chabal and Bhikhiwind police in this connection and further investigation initiated into the matter.

