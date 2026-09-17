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Home / Amritsar / IMA backs strike in Muktsar over FIR against doctor, staff

IMA backs strike in Muktsar over FIR against doctor, staff

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab, on Wednesday extended full support to a one-day doctors’ strike across Muktsar district in protest against the registration of an FIR against Dr Kavita Gawri and members of her hospital staff in connection with a patient’s death on September 12.

According to the IMA, the FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Dr Gawri and hospital staff following the patient’s death.

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IMA Punjab president Dr R S Sethi condemned the registration of the case and said that the medical aspects of such cases should first be independently examined by qualified medical experts before criminal proceedings are initiated against doctors.

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Dr Sethi said decisions taken during medical treatment involve complex clinical considerations and should not be assessed in the same manner as ordinary criminal cases. He maintained that allegations of medical negligence should be examined on the basis of expert medical opinion.

He also referred to complaints of alleged pressure, threats and undue influence against doctors and hospital staff and urged the authorities to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

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Citing the Supreme Court’s judgment in Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab, Dr Sethi said the court had laid down safeguards against the casual initiation of criminal proceedings against doctors in cases of alleged medical negligence and stressed the need for appropriate expert medical opinion before such action.

The IMA said it did not seek to shield genuine negligence or professional misconduct and that action should be taken according to law if negligence is established through due process.

However, the association maintained that criminal proceedings should not be initiated solely on the basis of pressure, threats or unverified allegations.

The IMA demanded a fair and independent investigation, alleging that the FIR had been registered without a proper prior medical inquiry. It also called for the immediate withdrawal of the FIR against Dr Gawri and the hospital staff.

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